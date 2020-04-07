73 additional deaths from coronavirus disease reported in Illinois. Here's the list of counties.

Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties are now reporting cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths, in 77 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Earlier Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the stay-at-home order currently in place for the month of April is "a long way away” from being phased out in the city.

“We’ve been talking all along about a peak in the number of cases and then thinking about what the downward slide of that will be,” Lightfoot said. “We are looking at when we think now we will reach that point.”

The city has seen the growth in number of coronavirus cases slow, Lightfoot said. They were at one point doubling every one-two days, but are now doubling every nine-10 days, which she said is progress.

“But we’re not near the peak,” Lightfoot said. “So I don’t want to raise false expectations that it’s coming sometime soon. We don’t know that based upon the modeling that we’ve seen, but we’re closely looking at that and looking at what would be the way in which we would come out of a stay-at-home order.”