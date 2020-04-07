73 additional deaths from coronavirus disease reported in Illinois. Here's the list of counties.

CHICAGO — Seventy-three additional deaths from coronavirus disease were reported in Illinois on Tuesday by the state public health office.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a Chicago press conference said it's the largest single-day increase in the state since the pandemic started.
A total of 1,287 new cases of coronavirus disease also were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Pritzker said that more people have had COVID-19 and are recovering.
He said one of those is a staff member of the governor's office who has been self-isolated at home for 12 days.
"My grief is only fueling my efforts to fight this virus and win," he said.
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE
The fatalities are:
- Champaign County: 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 males 80s
Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties are now reporting cases.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths, in 77 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Earlier Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the stay-at-home order currently in place for the month of April is "a long way away” from being phased out in the city.
“We’ve been talking all along about a peak in the number of cases and then thinking about what the downward slide of that will be,” Lightfoot said. “We are looking at when we think now we will reach that point.”
The city has seen the growth in number of coronavirus cases slow, Lightfoot said. They were at one point doubling every one-two days, but are now doubling every nine-10 days, which she said is progress.
“But we’re not near the peak,” Lightfoot said. “So I don’t want to raise false expectations that it’s coming sometime soon. We don’t know that based upon the modeling that we’ve seen, but we’re closely looking at that and looking at what would be the way in which we would come out of a stay-at-home order.”
— The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
