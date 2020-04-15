80 additional Illinois COVID-19 deaths announced; Pritzker outlines revised budget forecast because of coronavirus

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said general revenue funds are being revised down $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2020 and $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2021 because of the coronavirus.
The numbers were announced by the governor in a press conference in Chicago. In a statement, Pritzker said: "This is a public health crisis – but it is accompanied by massive economic disruption that’s unprecedented in modern history. Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain the lack of a state budget can cause, so let me just say up front: we will not go without a state budget."
The statement said: "With short term borrowing to bridge through this crisis, the total shortfall for fiscal year 2021 is $6.2 billion when compared to the spending plan put forth by the governor in February. That shortfall expands to $7.4 billion if the constitutional amendment to move to a graduated income tax does not pass."
SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE
The state Department of Public Health also Wednesday announced 1,346 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths:
- Cook County: 1 female teens, 1 male 30s, 2 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 3 males 70s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.