A Chinese manufacturer of Chicago’s ‘L’ cars was named in a child labor report, and now the city is asking for details

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority is asking a Chinese manufacturer for more details about its supply chain after a news report that children are being used to mine materials in Africa that might be used in “L” car production.

The report said that children as young as 4 from poor families in Madagascar are mining for mica, which is a type of mineral used in cosmetics, electronics and other products. The NBC report said that the materials end up in goods sold by companies such as Panasonic and CRRC, a Chinese government-owned car rail company whose U.S. subsidiary, CRRC Sifang America, has a $1.3 billion contract to produce “L” cars for the CTA.

“Due to our concerns about some recent media reports, CTA has requested that CRRC provide more detailed information about its supply chain for the new 7000-series rail cars, specifically about materials providers and their sources,” CTA spokesman Brian Steele said in a statement on Friday.

Steele said that once CTA is able to review more information, “we’ll be in a position to determine what actions, if any, we can take.”

In a statement, Dave Smolensky, a spokesman in Chicago for CRRC Sifang, said that the company “expressly prohibits” the use of child labor in the making of any of the components used in the assembly of its rail cars.