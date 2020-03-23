A Kane County religious school won’t close its doors despite repeated requests. Now sheriff’s deputies are appealing directly to parents.

The school included a note about COVID-19 on both its school and church pages, though it was not clear when that note was penned. It said “freedom to assemble and exercise religion is one of the most foundational and defended rights in our nation’s history. This God-given right is protected by our Constitution and has been reaffirmed countless times by our courts amidst many attempts of government overreach.”

It said any decisions would be made with wisdom and prayer.

“Closing the doors of a church is a momentous decision of great consequence, and one that is not to be made lightly. At Northwest Bible Baptist Church, decisions are made based on what is in the best interest of our people, not because of government mandates,” the letter said.

Gengler said deputies at the school Monday morning reported that school officials asked reporters and photographers to get off their property.