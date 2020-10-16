A look back at the news of the week across Illinois

New unemployment claims jumped 23%

New unemployment claims jumped by 23 percent in the state for the week ending Oct. 3, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. IDES reported 36,267 initial unemployment claims were filed. That’s an increase of 6,887 from a week before. The number of continued claims decreased by 3 percent, however, with 507,748 drawing unemployment benefits the week ending Oct. 3. That’s down by more than 17,000 from the previous week.

Business barriers: Black-owned businesses in Illinois face significant barriers to growth and opportunities that would enable them to compete with their white-owned counterparts, a problem that many Black leaders say is directly tied to Black unemployment rates and the deterioration of Black neighborhoods. That was the message state lawmakers heard Oct. 8 when three Senate committees held a virtual joint hearing that focused on entrepreneurship and business development in the Black community. “If you drive or walk through our communities, especially on the south and west sides and other areas of the state, our areas look like a war zone,” said Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, chair of the Senate Executive Committee. “It's because of the disparity and funding. That's the problem, you guys.”

Child abuse reporting: Leaders of the Department of Children and Family Services said its updated system for accepting online reports of neglect and abuse includes clearer instructions and should reduce the amount of time required to complete abuse reports. “The earlier suspected abuse or neglect is reported, the earlier we can connect the family to services and supports they need to keep their children safely at home," Acting Director Marc Smith said in a statement.

