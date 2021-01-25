 Skip to main content
A look inside Bloomington's first recreational cannabis dispensary, which opens Tuesday
012621-blm-loc-1dispensary

Employees enter Beyond/Hello on Monday. The cannabis business is at 118 Keaton Place in Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The first adult-use recreational cannabis dispensary in city limits will open Tuesday. 

Beyond/Hello Bloomington, 118 Keaton Place, off Veterans' Parkway, will begin serving the public from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

012621-blm-loc-2dispensary

Beyond/Hello prepares to open as the newest cannabis dispensary in the twin cities on Tuesday (today) at 118 Keaton Place in Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

Customers 21 and older can shop cannabis products in-store and online, reserving items for pickup. A face covering is required for entry, and social distancing and reduced occupancy will be in place. 

A promotional video posted Friday on the dispensary's Facebook page and photos provided to The Pantagraph show a modern-styled, windowed retail space featuring branded apparel and a range of cannabis products displayed behind glass counters. 

012621-blm-loc-dispensaryinside1

The retail space of the Beyond/Hello Bloomington cannabis dispensary, 118 Keaton Place, is shown.

The dispensary's parent company, Jushi Holdings Inc., a global cannabis and hemp operator, currently manages a medical/recreational dispensary in Normal, 501 W. Northtown Road, under the same Beyond/Hello brand. 

The Normal location opened in May, and was broken into in July. Jushi acquired that dispensary, formerly known as The Green Solution, in January 2020.  

Jushi chief executive officer Jim Cacioppo in a statement said the second McLean County location "will help us meet the unprecedented consumer demand for cannabis products in the Prairie State." 

012621-blm-loc-dispensaryinside2

The retail space of the Beyond/Hello Bloomington cannabis dispensary, 118 Keaton Place, is shown.

Since marijuana was fully legalized at the start of 2020, dispensaries across the state have sold nearly $670 million worth of recreational pot, according to data maintained by the Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.

Tuesday's opening comes more than 4 months after the Bloomington City Council approved a special use permit in September for the dispensary to set-up shop. 

012621-blm-loc-dispensaryinside3

A counter displaying recreational cannabis products inside the Beyond/Hello Bloomington dispensary, 118 Keaton Place, is shown. 

The company in May signed a 10-year lease for the 3,040 square-foot space, previously occupied by fast-food restaurant Slim Chickens, with plans for minor renovations.

Forty employees have been hired to manage the dispensary, a company spokesperson said. 

