A majority of southwest Illinois voters wanted Trump to win. Will they accept Biden?

But for the most part, formerly Democratic voters in southwestern Illinois feel their values align more with the GOP, said McRae, who was recently elected Madison County circuit clerk.

Trump gained followers in traditionally left-leaning cities such as Granite City, home to a U.S. Steel mill, when voters there felt he went to bat for them on international trade, McRae said. Trump visited the steel mill in 2018.

Fears of civil unrest and that Democrats wanted to defund police departments may have alienated metro-east voters, McRae added.

"The average person doesn't identify with that and that party anymore," McRae said.

Trump was not planning to concede, according to a statement from the president.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Trump said. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Official results of the election will not be certified for weeks, and Biden's claim to the presidency is expected to be met with legal challenges and recounts.

Statements from Democratic leaders, including Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, focused on the future.