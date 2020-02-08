A marijuana dispensary wants to open near an addiction treatment center in Chicago. ‘This will trigger patients to relapse.’

NuMed plans to meet with Haymarket Center representatives to learn more about their concerns, spokesman Jonah Rapino said Thursday. “We want to be friends and we want to work with people as much as we can. ... We’re all about the olive branch.”

Lustig, who spoke at the community meeting, doesn’t see a way the dispensary could safely move in next to the 45-year-old treatment center, which serves 400 to 500 patients a day, many of whom live there.

“This cannot possibly be a good idea,” Lustig told the dozens of people in attendance.

NuMed isn’t the only weed company seeking to open a dispensary in the area. Nature’s Care Co. is planning a shop at 810 W. Randolph St., and Windy City Cannabis is considering four locations in the vicinity, according to records from the city’s Department of Planning and Development.

It will be up to the state to decide what companies get licenses and where they can open. Chicago dispensaries also must obtain zoning approval from the city. None of the companies interested in West Town has secured any of those approvals.

Illinois had 55 medical marijuana dispensaries when recreational sales began Jan. 1, and all were able to apply for a license to open a second shop.