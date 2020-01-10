Abortion opponents prepare for Saturday’s March for Life Chicago: ‘Pro-life is pro-woman’

The obstetrician of nearly three decades marvels at how technology has advanced over the span of her career, in so many ways confirming her long-held belief that life begins at conception and must be protected, she said.
She has seen tiny hearts beating as early as six weeks gestation, a sight that never ceases to amaze her.
“I do consider this a life, a separate life,” said Dr. Karen Deighan, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Loyola University Medical Center. “I don’t see this as different than a newborn baby who should be protected. I do think this is a continuum of life.”
The physician is one of about a dozen speakers scheduled for Saturday’s annual March for Life Chicago, a gathering billed as “the Midwest’s largest pro-life event.”
Thousands of opponents of abortion are expected to gather at Daley Plaza for the start of the march and rally, as the nation continues to clash over abortion rights amid mounting threats to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that established a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.
Last year was pivotal for abortion legislation on opposite ends of the reproductive rights debate spectrum, leaving the country more polarized in terms of access to the procedure.
States like Alabama, Missouri and Georgia in 2019 passed some of the toughest restrictions on terminating a pregnancy in the United States. Others enacted sweeping expansions to abortion provisions, such as the controversial Illinois Reproductive Health Act signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June, which declared the procedure a “fundamental right.”
Illinois has long been considered an oasis for abortion access in the generally more restrictive Midwest, with thousands of women traveling here for the procedure from out of state each year, according to state health department statistics. While Illinois abortion laws are among the most liberal in the United States, women in surrounding states face waiting periods, gestational limits and other barriers.
“There’s more people in Illinois and the Midwest who recognize the urgency of this,” Dawn Fitzpatrick, March for Life Chicago board president, said. “We recognize that there’s a human being that’s created from the moment of conception. If an abortion happens, that child is destroyed.”
Speakers listed for the rally include Cardinal Blase Cupich, Chicago Bears vice president Pat McCaskey as well as U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, a social conservative Democrat from Western Springs whose anti-abortion stance goes counter to most of his party.
“Every January, I am proud to brave the cold and join the March for Life Chicago,” Lipinski said in a statement provided by March for Life Chicago. “As a member of Congress, I work to protect the most vulnerable, and no one is more vulnerable than the child in the womb and that child’s mother.”
The eight-term lawmaker, who is facing a tough primary contest, was heavily criticized earlier this month by reproductive rights advocates and other Democrats for signing an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit and overturn Roe v. Wade.
“I support a big tent but there’s no room under the flaps for anyone who is actively seeking to deny women control over our bodies,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted recently from her political account. “Time to leave @danlipinski.”
Saturday’s march and rally are expected to draw a heated counterprotest organized by more than a dozen reproductive rights groups, as advertised on various social media sites.
“Let’s gather our forces to show that right-wing bigots should not have a say over our bodily autonomy!” states one post on Facebook.
The March for Life Chicago website instructs its supporters to refrain from engaging counterprotesters.
“They are certainly welcome,” Fitzpatrick said. “We hope that they listen to our speakers, hear the joy of the crowd and have a change of heart.”
The event has grown from roughly 1,000 participants in 2014 to a crowd of more than 8,000 in 2019, according to organizer estimates.
Fitzpatrick added that the march theme this year is “Life empowers: Pro-life is pro-woman.”
The concept resonates with Deighan, who knows her position on abortion is fairly counterculture within the medical field and her specialty. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in May issued a statement opposing bans on abortion care, calling on lawmakers to “support health policies based on sound science and evidence.”
Yet Deighan cautioned that “conscience” laws — those designed to prevent health care providers from being forced to make decisions against their faiths or beliefs — must be preserved against increasing attacks.
She added that she treats both the pregnant woman and fetus, and has contended with some particularly agonizing cases in terms of the health and well-being of each category of patient.
“They are equal, we care about both of them,” she said. “Difficult decisions are made every day. But it’s about protecting life and about protecting women.”