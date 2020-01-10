Abortion opponents prepare for Saturday’s March for Life Chicago: ‘Pro-life is pro-woman’

The obstetrician of nearly three decades marvels at how technology has advanced over the span of her career, in so many ways confirming her long-held belief that life begins at conception and must be protected, she said.

She has seen tiny hearts beating as early as six weeks gestation, a sight that never ceases to amaze her.

“I do consider this a life, a separate life,” said Dr. Karen Deighan, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Loyola University Medical Center. “I don’t see this as different than a newborn baby who should be protected. I do think this is a continuum of life.”

The physician is one of about a dozen speakers scheduled for Saturday’s annual March for Life Chicago, a gathering billed as “the Midwest’s largest pro-life event.”

Thousands of opponents of abortion are expected to gather at Daley Plaza for the start of the march and rally, as the nation continues to clash over abortion rights amid mounting threats to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that established a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.

Last year was pivotal for abortion legislation on opposite ends of the reproductive rights debate spectrum, leaving the country more polarized in terms of access to the procedure.