Abortion opponents prepare for Saturday’s March for Life Chicago: ‘Pro-life is pro-woman’

States like Alabama, Missouri and Georgia in 2019 passed some of the toughest restrictions on terminating a pregnancy in the United States. Others enacted sweeping expansions to abortion provisions, such as the controversial Illinois Reproductive Health Act signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June, which declared the procedure a “fundamental right.”

Illinois has long been considered an oasis for abortion access in the generally more restrictive Midwest, with thousands of women traveling here for the procedure from out of state each year, according to state health department statistics. While Illinois abortion laws are among the most liberal in the United States, women in surrounding states face waiting periods, gestational limits and other barriers.

“There’s more people in Illinois and the Midwest who recognize the urgency of this,” Dawn Fitzpatrick, March for Life Chicago board president, said. “We recognize that there’s a human being that’s created from the moment of conception. If an abortion happens, that child is destroyed.”

Speakers listed for the rally include Cardinal Blase Cupich, Chicago Bears vice president Pat McCaskey as well as U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, a social conservative Democrat from Western Springs whose anti-abortion stance goes counter to most of his party.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}