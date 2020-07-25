About 150 protesters in Springfield march against Illinois' school face mask mandate

Nearly all protesters declined to wear masks or maintain six feet of social distance between one another, ignoring the recommendations of public health officials and medical experts, who say that wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways at curbing the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Sangamon County Public Health Director Gail O'Neill said that face coverings are "really the only physical tool that we have to help combat this virus situation."

While those against the state mandate argue that wearing a mask should be a personal choice, public health officials say that "choice" could end up endangering the lives of others and further community spread of the virus.

O'Neill said a large outdoor gathering is better than an enclosed setting, but that a large group of people not wearing masks and not distancing "does add to the risk of our community."

"It's alarming, it's concerning that we would have a group gathering at all," O'Neill said. "And a group with no masks is not a very healthy situation for the people there. It just seems like as we're moving along here, everybody seems to start knowing someone who is positive and our positivity rate has been steadily increasing as well."