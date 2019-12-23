About 255 new laws take effect Jan. 1 in Illinois. Here are 14.

In this case, about 255 more laws that will take effect Jan. 1 when many people will be paying more attention to college football games or coming to grips with the morning after.

Most of the attention has been focused on the fact that people can legally buy marijuana to smoke for recreational purposes on Jan. 1. But this isn't one of the new laws that go into effect in 2020. The law actually went into effect on June 25 when Gov. J. B. Pritzker signed it. That enabled all of the licensing and other prep work to get done ahead of the January start date.