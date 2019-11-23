About 15,000 same-sex couples wed in Cook County since 2013

CHICAGO — Nearly 15,000 same-sex couples have wed in Cook County since Illinois legalized marriage equality six years ago, an achievement advocates and elected officials celebrated this week.

Then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed the marriage equality law in 2013, two years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled all states must allow same-sex unions.

Tuesday marked the sixth-year anniversary of the legalization.

"LGBT activists have been fighting for equality for a very long time," Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said during a news conference. "It wasn't easy, and it certainly wasn't simple."

On Nov. 27, 2013, Patricia Ewert and Vernita Gray became the first same-sex couple to marry in the state. When Gray died in March 2014, their legal marriage made a tangible difference while Ewert settled her late wife's affairs.

"It meant a lot to me for many reasons," Ewert said. "I only had Vernita around for a few short months after our marriage, but I'll tell you that when I had to settle her affairs, and I had to make those telephone calls and say, 'I am Vernita Gray's wife' ... it made a difference. It made a difference in the way they treated me, and it made a difference in what I was able to accomplish."