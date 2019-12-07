Abraham Lincoln museum to display rare Civil War relics
Abraham Lincoln museum to display rare Civil War relics

Springfield, Ill.

Schoolchildren surround a model of Mary Todd Lincoln inside the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. The museum features several life-sized dioramas depicting scenes from Lincoln's life.  

 By Valerie Schremp Hahn St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening its vault to display rare Civil War relics.

The Springfield museum is holding a free presentation at noon on Thursday, Dec. 12, along with the Illinois State Museum. On display will be weapons like cannonballs and bayonets, plus historic maps and letters from soldiers.

Historian Christian McWhirter will provide more information about the items, which are rarely shown to the public.

McWhirter says the technology and tactics of the war made its combat especially brutal and costly. He says that as people look at the weapons and letters they see firsthand how a Civil War battle was "pretty nasty business."

