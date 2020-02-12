Active shooter drills are now required in Illinois schools, but a new report says they can traumatize students

“We do not recommend training for students. But we do know that 95% of schools do some sort of (lockdown drill),” Wilcox said. “We need to put into place some guardrails to protect against collateral consequences and negative impact.”

School lockdowns and lockdown drills are also used in other scenarios, such as when there’s a threat outside the school. Everytown’s recommendations don’t call for ending those — just the simulation of violence.

“As someone who’s been at the intersection of schools and mental health for a while, we’ve had growing concern,” said Colleen Cicchetti, executive director of the Center for Child Resilience at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. “It’s really great to me teachers unions are coming out with this today. People who we were aiming to protect were students and teachers, and the fact that teachers are saying the cost of doing this and stress it’s causing for them and students outweighs any benefit is really important to the conversation.”