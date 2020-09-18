Adult obesity rates are up, reaching nearly 32% in Illinois, and the COVID-19 pandemic could push the rate higher, new report finds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adult obesity rates are on the rise, reaching 31.6% in Illinois, with higher rates among Black and Latino populations, a study found.

The report by Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Trust for America’s Health found the obesity rate among adults nationwide passed 40% for the first time, and food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic could put more Americans at risk for obesity in the future.

It is the 17th year the group has published the report, which used 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Illinois, the obesity rate is 40.5% among Black adults and 34.6% among Latino adults, the study found.

John Auerbach, president and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, said the higher rates among those groups are partly because many can’t afford healthier food options, which tend to be more expensive. Auerbach said another reason is low-income neighborhoods tend to have more fast-food restaurants and convenience stores rather than grocery stores.

“One of the counterintuitive things about obesity is that it’s correlated with poverty. The poorer you are, the more likely you are to be obese,” he said.