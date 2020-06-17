Advocate Aurora Health in talks to merge with large Michigan hospital system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two of the largest hospital systems in Illinois and Michigan — Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health — are in talks to merge.

The organizations announced Wednesday they signed a non-binding letter of intent to resume talks about a partnership. They had been talking about joining forces at the end of last year but paused those discussions to focus on COVID-19.

“Beaumont Health has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, education and research," said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer, Advocate Aurora Health, in a news release. “This is a unique opportunity to explore a partnership with a like-minded, purpose-driven organization.”

Advocate Aurora spans Illinois and Wisconsin, with 12 hospitals in Illinois. It was created in 2018, when Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care merged. Beaumont is Michigan’s largest health system and has eight hospitals.

Both Beaumont and Advocate Aurora are not-for-profit systems.