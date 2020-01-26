After a 12-year-old died by suicide, his family scoured their home for signs. Then they learned he researched it at school

She worried about the contagiousness of suicides. If another student was using the school’s devices to plan a suicide, the school would not know. Parents might have a false sense of security, believing school devices to be monitored.

When asking experts for best practices in monitoring her youngest son’s technology use, she learned about a company called Bark, which sends parents and schools alerts when someone uses certain search terms. She pays $9 a month to use it for her family devices. Schools can use it for free. The monitoring technology is used in 155 public school districts, or private or charter schools in Illinois, 45 of which are in the Chicago area, according to a Bark spokesperson.

If someone searches suicide, for example, Deely gets an alert with suggestions on ways to handle it.

“It takes the monitoring away from a teacher or parent who would have to look through stuff,” Deely said.

As time has passed, the Deely family has slowly emerged from the raw freshness of their grief. It’s a bittersweet feeling. Deely is relieved the family has survived the first year, but the more time that passes, the longer Gabe has been gone, which hurts too.