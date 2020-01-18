After a 12-year-old from Illinois died by suicide, his family scoured their home for signs. Then they learned he researched it at school

She worried about the contagiousness of suicides. If another student was using the school’s devices to plan a suicide, the school would not know. Parents might have a false sense of security, believing school devices to be monitored.

When asking experts for best practices in monitoring her youngest son’s technology use, she learned about a company called Bark, which sends parents and schools alerts when someone uses certain search terms. She pays $9 a month to use it for her family devices. Schools can use it for free. The monitoring technology is used in 155 public school districts, or private or charter schools in Illinois, 45 of which are in the Chicago area, according to a Bark spokesperson.

If someone searches suicide, for example, Deely gets an alert with suggestions on ways to handle it.

“It takes the monitoring away from a teacher or parent who would have to look through stuff,” Deely said.

The technology is most often used by schools to identify risks related to school shootings, though some of the monitoring software is still a work in progress, Singer said. He noted an example where a school was flooded with warnings after a bomb cyclone went through the area because students’ use of the word “bomb” triggered the alerts.