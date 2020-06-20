After weeks of no guests, Chicago’s tourism industry is betting on local leisure travel to help it rebound

And signs of liveliness have slowly come back to the city’s Loop. Itching for a night out, local residents strolled downtown on a clear Wednesday evening, and some were taking graduation photos by the Wrigley Building on Michigan Avenue.

According to the Loop Alliance, pedestrian activity on State Street in the Loop has increased by 35.3% so far in June compared with the first three weeks of April, the height of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. However, pedestrian activity this month is still down by 79% compared with the same time period in 2019.

At the Cloud Gate sculpture known as The Bean, a couple of dozen people sporting face masks were taking photos, though the sculpture was still surrounded by a fence.

Cherrica Igot, 19, and her two sisters were visiting Chicago for a day from Oroville, California. They were on their way to Virginia, where Igot’s oldest sister is moving for a new job.

“After being home for so long and with so many places still closed, we decided to take a road trip. We wanted to have more time together,” Igot said.

Igot said they wanted to try Chicago-style deep dish pizza, and dined out at Lou Malnati’s in the city’s Near North neighborhood. “We saw that Chicago was reopened, and we wanted to stop by,” she said.