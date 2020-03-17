Air Guard unit activated for coronavirus response in Illinois

PEORIA — Forty-three members of the Illinois Air National Guard's 182nd Airlift Wing have been activated to help with the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guard members, just part of a 60-person group, were activated by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The 182nd, which is based at the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, will pull those 43 guard members from their Chemical, Biological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package.

Seventeen other guard members are being activated from units statewide. Lt. Col. Brad Leighton of the Illinois National Guard said they are primarily medical planners.

"The activation is to assist with anticipated need for logistical support and medical staffing," he said.

The CERFP is comprised mostly of traditional guard members (one weekend a month, two weeks a year) and pulls people from units scattered across the state. Their job is mainly to get people out of harm's way and treated medically once an emergency has occurred. Leighton said they have medical and decontamination capabilities.