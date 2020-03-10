Airlines cut more flights, executives take pay cuts as coronavirus takes toll on flying

Airlines slashed more domestic and international flights and executives took pay cuts as the coronavirus outbreak takes a growing toll on the travel industry.

United Airlines, the first major U.S. carrier to reduce domestic and international flights because of a reduction in travel, said Tuesday it expects to make more cuts in the coming months due to the “material” decline in demand and an increase in canceled trips.

Chicago-based United said last week it would slash its international schedule by 20% and its domestic schedule by 10% in April. On Tuesday, United said it expects to make reductions of at least 20% in May.

The airline “plans to proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 90-day basis until it sees signs of a recovery in demand,” United said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Many of United’s cuts involve flights to destinations where travel advisories have been issued or those performing “significantly below the system average,” United said. The airline is also offering less frequent flights in cities where it flies the same route multiple times a day or has options for passengers to connect.

American Airlines and Delta Airlines also announced broader cuts to flying on Tuesday.

