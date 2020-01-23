Alcohol sales are still banned in this township near Springfield. That could be changing.

"There's a lot of people that really want convenience," said Farmer, who has said he thinks convenience stores have avoided the area because of the limit on their business. People have to drive to Springfield for simple purchases, he added.

"For some, it's eight, 10 miles out just to get a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread," Farmer said. "It's not about drinking. It's not about having a bar. ... I think it's more about convenience and access, and I think that would help the area grow economically too."

Supporters needed more than 900 petition signatures to get the proposition on the ballot. Farmer said he collected 800. He said perhaps 700 of the people who signed his petitions were strongly in favor of the idea, while he encountered three or four who were strongly opposed and "didn't want to have anything to do with it." In all, more than 1,200 signatures were submitted to get the measure on the ballot.