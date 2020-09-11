Alderwoman's question about Trump boat rally on Lake Springfield turns up heat as election nears

Long declined to disclose who sent her the information or identify the "sources" cited in the flyer.

"I just just feel everyone is jumping at any chance to do away with our American way of life," Long said. "And just even because a group was out having a good time on the lake, now, all of a sudden, 'Oh, we got to get a permit, we've got to make them do this, we've got to make everyone do this.' I just think every little thing the American people try to do anymore is trying to be taken away from them."

DiCenso said the controversy is an example of the Sangamon County GOP "just looking for something, for anything" to drum up during an election year.

"My question wasn't out of line," DiCenso said. "I never mentioned any candidates' name. I just said there was a boat parade. I'm asking what the regulations are. If an alderman can't ask that question at city council without the other side launching a full-blown smear campaign along with graphics and a pamphlet, then something's really wrong in the city."

Though the Springfield City Council is technically a non-partisan body, council members typically identify with and are supported by one of the two major political parties.