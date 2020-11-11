Almost a third of Illinois teachers surveyed said they’ve considered leaving the profession amid COVID-19 stress

Nearly one in three Illinois teachers surveyed said they’ve considered leaving the profession amid the safety concerns and debilitating stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the state’s largest teachers union said Wednesday.
The departures would arrive at a critical time coinciding with teacher shortages at many school districts across the state and a spike in teacher retirements.
“This should sound the alarm for every person in Illinois who values our children and their education," Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin said at a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
“We are already in the middle of a teacher shortage. Teacher retirements are at their highest rate in five years, and others are considering switching careers," Griffin said. “We need to figure out how to keep our talented people in education. And we think the best way to do that is by asking local health departments to intervene when school boards and/or administrations aren’t keeping their students and staff safe.”
The warning of a potential exodus of teachers was based on a recent poll of more than 1,300 teachers across the state conducted on behalf the teachers union by Washington, D.C.-based Normington Petts & Associates.
The participants represented a statewide cross-section of kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and education employees, including support staff, psychologists, counselors and others who work with students.
Among educators surveyed, 27% said they have seriously considered giving up teaching due to the difficulties of distance learning during the pandemic, Griffin said.
The poll also illuminated the hardships educators are facing due to COVID 19-related stress, with 76% of teachers saying this school year’s workload was either somewhat, or much heavier, than last year, and 66% saying they have been feeling more “burned out” than usual.
Teachers also overwhelmingly expressed concerns that their district’s COVID 19 policies on required safety measures fell short in several categories, including face coverings, social distancing, adequate cleaning supplies and protocol, and appropriate PPE for staff.
In addition, when asked how likely they thought it would be for schools to reopen safely for full in-person learning for all students next semester, 69% of teachers said they felt it was either “not very” or “not at all likely.”
“I wish I could say I’m surprised so many are considering leaving the profession, but I’m not," Griffin said. “Our teachers are struggling. Our support staff are struggling. Some of them are working in school districts without a safe plan in place. Others are working in districts where there is a safe plan, but the district is not enforcing it.”
And even in school districts where everything is being done safely and appropriately, Griffin said teachers, "are saddled with extreme amounts of stress and extra work.”
Mariah Klein, a second grade teacher at Reskin Elementary School in Glendale Heights, said prior to the pandemic, she “couldn’t imagine a better job."
But Klein said with the recent COVID-19 surging infection rates in the area, teaching at the elementary school she attended as a child has become unbearably stressful, leading her to give serious thought to resigning from what was once her dream job.
“Nothing would break my heart more than leaving, but I don’t know how much longer I can keep it together,” Klein said.
Longtime teacher Pamela Kramer said she has a heart condition puts her at high risk if she were to contract the virus. She said she is thinking of retiring much earlier than anticipated because she is required to teach her remote lessons not from home, but in a classroom in Highland Park School District 112.
“I can’t risk my life. ... I’ll have to retire, and my students will suffer," Kramer said. “It’s not best for my students, but I also want to live and be healthy for my husband, children and grandson,” Kramer added.
Griffin said the union is also troubled by the lack of a coordinated strategy between local health departments and school districts. She also said school boards are “ignoring school leaders' advice” and that the union has asked the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics for assistance and advice on ways to improve safety.
“School reopening is important to student well-being and education, but it can only be done if districts have and follow plans to maximize the safety of students and staff,” Dr. Daniel Johnson, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and academy board member, said in a Wednesday statement.
“We are happy to lend our expertise to schools and participate in town halls to support educators, school administrators, parents and communities on mitigation best practices,” Johnson added.
While the recent record number of COVID-19 cases has led teachers to push for a return to remote instruction, Griffin said educators “are not against in-person learning. We are against unsafe learning.”
"Based on metrics alone, in 75 of Illinois' 102 counties, and Chicago, there is evidence of significant community spread,” Griffin said. “What’s happening now is many districts aren’t following their own plans or, they aren’t following the state’s guidance.”
In regards to school districts with high rates of COVID-19, and where teachers say their voices are not being heard, Griffin said a “safety strike” would only be called as a last resort.
“We will do every single thing we can, because the last thing we want to do is not be with our kids,” Griffin said.
