Almost a third of Illinois teachers surveyed said they’ve considered leaving the profession amid COVID-19 stress

And even in school districts where everything is being done safely and appropriately, Griffin said teachers, "are saddled with extreme amounts of stress and extra work.”

Mariah Klein, a second grade teacher at Reskin Elementary School in Glendale Heights, said prior to the pandemic, she “couldn’t imagine a better job."

But Klein said with the recent COVID-19 surging infection rates in the area, teaching at the elementary school she attended as a child has become unbearably stressful, leading her to give serious thought to resigning from what was once her dream job.

“Nothing would break my heart more than leaving, but I don’t know how much longer I can keep it together,” Klein said.

Longtime teacher Pamela Kramer said she has a heart condition puts her at high risk if she were to contract the virus. She said she is thinking of retiring much earlier than anticipated because she is required to teach her remote lessons not from home, but in a classroom in Highland Park School District 112.

“I can’t risk my life. ... I’ll have to retire, and my students will suffer," Kramer said. “It’s not best for my students, but I also want to live and be healthy for my husband, children and grandson,” Kramer added.