Alton mayor's wife got death threats after she violated stay-at-home order, she says

ALTON — Alton Mayor Brant Walker's wife has received an "abundance" of death threats and hate mail since she violated Illinois' stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, she said in a statement to the town's newspaper.
Shannon Walker was one of the people in a crowd at Hiram's Tavern in downtown Alton that was broken up by police in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 5, the Alton Telegraph reported.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order to stay home except for necessary errands and to go to work is in effect until at least April 30 to prevent large gatherings and slow the spread of a new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease. The virus spreads from person to person through coughs and sneezes.
Shannon Walker provided a statement Wednesday to the Telegraph, saying she hopes others will "learn from my mistake." She wrote that she was self-quarantining but declined to say where because of the threats directed at her.
"I wish to express my most sincere and humble apology for my poor judgment this past week," she wrote in the statement. "I take the COVID-19 threat very serious."
The incident was widely reported by local and national news outlets. Everyone who violated the stay-at-home order received citations.
"It is through no one else's actions but my own that resulted in embarrassment for our great city," Shannon Walker stated.
Brant Walker released his own statement Wednesday through a video posted on his Facebook page, revealing that he and his wife were "living apart" because "there are and have been issues in my marriage."
"I ask for your compassion and understanding for my family as we work on these private issues that are unfortunately now in full public view," he said.
Shannon Walker's full statement
"I wish to express my most sincere and humble apology for my poor judgment this past week. I take the COVID-19 threat very serious. It is through no one else's actions but my own that resulted in embarrassment for our great city. For the sake of our community and my safety, I am self-quarantining at an undisclosed location due to the abundance of hate mail and death threats I have received. I understand that many are upset by my actions. I also understand that I am not exempt from GOV J.B. Pritzker's statewide order that was placed for all our safety and am willing to face the consequences of my actions. I hope others will learn from my mistake and that everyone will do their part to flatten the curve of this highly contagious virus. Stay safe! #MyAlton"
Mayor Brant Walker's full statement
"Good afternoon. I come before you today to express my sincere apology for my wife's recent actions. As has become apparent in the last few days, there are and have been issues in my marriage, issues that no human being would want to have exposed in any public forum. As a result of these issues, that have now become fodder for public ridicule, my wife and I are now living apart. It is clear that my wife faces some very difficult issues, and I will do everything I can to ensure she receives the help and support that she needs to overcome them.
It's not a question of if we will be knocked down but rather a matter of when. What is most important is that we learn from those experiences and how we use them to become better human beings. People who face challenges should not be ridiculed, but instead shown compassion. To those who have reached out this week with messages of support and encouragement, I offer my sincerest thanks.
As a public official, I am prepared to withstand and accept the ridicule associated with the actions that are even outside of my control. It will only strengthen my determination and resolve to work harder to improve the city we love. Going forward, I do not intend to further discuss what are private marital issues, nor do I have any intentions or desire to litigate these issues in the public arena.
Rest assured, no matter the embarrassment or humiliation I may feel personally, I have never been more optimistic about the future of Alton. In recent years, we have witnessed a revitalization of our city with the opening of new businesses and improvements to our parks and infrastructure. We have shown the region and the world what it means to come together as a community as we fought the second-largest flood in our history.
Now, we grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. We are again showing our resilience and humanity. These are trying times for our city, state and nation. Even with the challenges we face, we will emerge an even stronger, more vibrant city. When we work together and support each other, there isn't anything we can't accomplish.
I ask for your compassion and understanding for my family as we work on these private issues that are unfortunately now in full public view.
May God bless our city, and may God bless our first responders, medical professionals and those workers who are ensuring that our essential needs are met during this public health crisis. Thank you all. Please be safe."
