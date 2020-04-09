Alton mayor's wife got death threats after she violated stay-at-home order, she says

Mayor Brant Walker's full statement

"Good afternoon. I come before you today to express my sincere apology for my wife's recent actions. As has become apparent in the last few days, there are and have been issues in my marriage, issues that no human being would want to have exposed in any public forum. As a result of these issues, that have now become fodder for public ridicule, my wife and I are now living apart. It is clear that my wife faces some very difficult issues, and I will do everything I can to ensure she receives the help and support that she needs to overcome them.

It's not a question of if we will be knocked down but rather a matter of when. What is most important is that we learn from those experiences and how we use them to become better human beings. People who face challenges should not be ridiculed, but instead shown compassion. To those who have reached out this week with messages of support and encouragement, I offer my sincerest thanks.

As a public official, I am prepared to withstand and accept the ridicule associated with the actions that are even outside of my control. It will only strengthen my determination and resolve to work harder to improve the city we love. Going forward, I do not intend to further discuss what are private marital issues, nor do I have any intentions or desire to litigate these issues in the public arena.