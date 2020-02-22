Aluminum bottled water going mainstream; Chicago company at the forefront

The world’s food giants are also setting ambitious waste targets.

Starbucks last month announced that by 2030 it would reduce by 50% the amount of waste sent to landfills, part of a broader goal to reduce its environmental footprint. Starbucks stores produce 455,000 tons of packaging waste annually, mostly polypropylene plastic used in cold cups, lids and straws.

The coffee chain is rolling out new straw-less lids for its cold drinks as it phases out plastic straws from its 30,000 stores worldwide, and in partnership with McDonald’s launched a global innovation challenge to design a more recyclable or compostable cup for hot beverages. The hot cups Starbucks now uses contain a plastic liner that makes them difficult to recycle.

In-market testing begins soon on the most viable designs.

The NextGen Cup Challenge this week also announced that a cluster of independent cafes in Palo Alto, California, and San Francisco will test reusable cup systems that designate drop-off points around town for the cups, which are then picked up and sanitized and returned to the cafes for reuse. Starbucks for the past year has piloted such a system in London’s Gatwick Airport, but the California test examines how reusable cups might work outside of a captive space like an airport terminal.