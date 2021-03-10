Ameren continues electric grid upgrades in Macon County with work between Decatur and Argenta

According to Bretsch, the latest project that will improve energy services for customers in Argenta and Oreana is part of an ongoing series of enhancements in the works since 2012.

The news release explained the “multi-year initiative to modernize its energy delivery system” includes hundreds of projects, new technology, strengthened poles, wires and distribution equipment that have since improved reliability by around 22% and reduced the time of power outages by 16%.

Projects to help enhance the output and service in Macon County includes power grid upgrades beginning in 2014 of poles, switching systems and installation of “smart meters” in homes designed around cutting costs for customers. Improvements to the power grid were mandated by the 2012 Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act.

Bretsch said “smart switches and sensors” installed onto Ameren power poles and substations in Decatur and Macon County have helped detect “any faults that could occur on power lines or in our substations.”