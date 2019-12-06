Ameren Illinois 'hires' goats to control vegetation in right of ways

CARBONDALE — Innovation and cutting-edge technology are hallmarks of modern power companies.
However, with Ameren Illinois facing the historic issue of keeping the company's power line right of ways free of vegetation, the utility went decidedly low tech. Instead of subjecting workers to dangerous terrain, the company turned to goats.
About 50 goats were turned loose on a hilly, rocky 4-acre tract near Hillview, located Greene County, Illinois, south of Jacksonville. Within two weeks, the goats had nibbled dense honeysuckle bushes and troublesome poison ivy down to the nub, allowing Ameren employees safe and easy access to their power lines.
"First, when the project was mentioned, I laughed and asked if they were serious," said Ray Riddle, Ameren Illinois' director of construction services.
After about two weeks of grazing, Riddle was converted.
"I can't say I saw a true downside," he said. "Two things, we do annual clearing. Whether it was goats or my guys, someone would have been out there clearing. It's probably safer and more cost effective. Guys would have to walk the land and carry the equipment. The goats were a win-win."
Riddle said there is a good possibility the program will expand to areas in the Shawnee National Forest next year.
"First location we chose was outside of Hillview," said Dave Schenk, Ameren's vegetation supervisor. "It's just on a bluff, just off the Illinois river. It's very rocky and steep there. Some of our mechanical types of clearing were not optional there. We had a bunch of honeysuckle, which is one of the goats' favorite to eat. In this location, they enjoyed a lot of honeysuckle. They also enjoy poison ivy."
Dustin Ellinger, the Goats On the Go franchisee, looked at the area in question and calculated the number of goats needed. He erected a plastic mesh fence around the area and turned the goats loose.
"We had them there for about two weeks," Schenk said. "I would say the location we had, they met my expectations. They cleared an awful lot, but it was very dense. We learned a few things. It was very much a pilot program."
The goats are effective for a variety of reasons. Although the plant life is recycled by the goats' normal bodily functions, the plants aren't reseeded. Plus, their droppings help fertilize the ground for less invasive plants.
"The goats pulverize the seeds," Schenk said. "We were worried about consuming all these seeds and spreading the honeysuckle. They are what's known as a dead-end host. They consume. The seed is no longer viable when they pass because of the way they chew them."
The optimal plan for plant control is to release the goats three or four years. When the four-year period is complete, an every-other-year rotation is implemented.
What's more, Ameren found the goats to be exemplary employees.
"They work long hours and they work weekends," Schenk said. "We didn't have any complaints."
Better yet, they're team players.
"We witnessed some of the grazing," Riddle said. "We witnessed the larger goats would stand on two legs and bend over some of the tree branches so some of the smaller goats could reach the leaves. So, they actually work together."
Win-win.