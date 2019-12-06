Ameren Illinois 'hires' goats to control vegetation in right of ways

"First location we chose was outside of Hillview," said Dave Schenk, Ameren's vegetation supervisor. "It's just on a bluff, just off the Illinois river. It's very rocky and steep there. Some of our mechanical types of clearing were not optional there. We had a bunch of honeysuckle, which is one of the goats' favorite to eat. In this location, they enjoyed a lot of honeysuckle. They also enjoy poison ivy."

Dustin Ellinger, the Goats On the Go franchisee, looked at the area in question and calculated the number of goats needed. He erected a plastic mesh fence around the area and turned the goats loose.

"We had them there for about two weeks," Schenk said. "I would say the location we had, they met my expectations. They cleared an awful lot, but it was very dense. We learned a few things. It was very much a pilot program."

The goats are effective for a variety of reasons. Although the plant life is recycled by the goats' normal bodily functions, the plants aren't reseeded. Plus, their droppings help fertilize the ground for less invasive plants.

"The goats pulverize the seeds," Schenk said. "We were worried about consuming all these seeds and spreading the honeysuckle. They are what's known as a dead-end host. They consume. The seed is no longer viable when they pass because of the way they chew them."