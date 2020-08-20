American Airlines dropping flights to Springfield

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities, including Springfield, in October.

In a prepared statement, American said it is continuing to evaluate its network, while planning "for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks."

Because it accepted funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act this spring, American had an agreement to continue service to all cities, including Springfield, through at least Sept. 30.

The cuts are effective Oct. 7 through Nov. 3

American was one of the carriers that share the $25 billion in federal payroll support.

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport has two daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport via American. Dallas-Fort Worth operates more flights than any other airport in the world.

Mark Hanna, executive director of the Springfield Airport Authority, said he was told that American had "every intention" of bringing the flights, but is hoping it doesn't extend beyond that Nov. 3 date.

"We're looking at it as a pause," Hanna said, reached Thursday. "It's certainly bearable, but it's not good."