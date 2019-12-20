Amid chemical industry lobbying, Trump EPA reconsiders risk of cancer-causing ethylene oxide

The proposal came after meetings with representatives of the American Chemistry Council, according to emails and meeting notes. Honeycutt, who was appointed to lead the EPA’s board of scientific advisers in the Trump administration, also briefed chemical manufacturers on the weaker standard before making it public, emails show.

While Honeycutt called his proposal a “reality check,” he relied on statistical methods rejected by the EPA and its independent scientific advisers during the Obama administration, several of whom were ousted by Trump appointees in favor of researchers with close ties to industry.

“There’s no reason to use that (statistical) model except to get the results they want,” Jinot, the former EPA scientist, said in an interview.

The Texas scientists eliminated breast cancer risks in their assessment. They threw out the EPA’s conclusion that cancer risks from ethylene oxide increase dramatically at lower levels of exposure and flatten out at higher concentrations.

Instead, the Texas scientists concluded, the chemical is only dangerous at higher levels of exposure. They further undercut the EPA’s safety limit by discounting childhood exposure when calculating lifetime cancer risks, and by comparing the general population to workers, who generally are healthier.