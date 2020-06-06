Amid COVID-19 fears, law allows rape kits at places other than emergency rooms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sexual assault survivors scared of contracting COVID-19 in state emergency rooms can now seek care in other places.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Friday that allows rape kits to be taken at approved health clinics.

Groups that serve sexual assault survivors had reported that many victims were avoiding seeking help at hospitals amid coronavirus fears. The law will allow evidence collection at approved health clinics.

“The health risks associated with going to a crowded hospital during the pandemic has deterred survivors from seeking help,” said state Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, in a statement after the governor signed the law. “Sexual assault survivors should not have to choose between potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 and seeking justice.”

The law goes into effect immediately, but health clinics will first need to apply to the Illinois Department of Public Health and be approved.

This is among several new challenges for victims. Visitor limits mean people cannot have a friend or family member sit with them and support them; advocates who usually arrive at a hospital to walk them through the process are no longer able to do so.