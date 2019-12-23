Amid sweeping federal investigation, panel begins work to overhaul Illinois ethics, lobbying laws

CHICAGO — A bipartisan panel of state officials tasked with overhauling Illinois’ government ethics and lobbying laws began its work Monday amid an ongoing federal corruption investigation that has reverberated from Chicago City Hall to suburban village halls to the Illinois Capitol in Springfield.
The Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform has until the end of March to issue a report recommending changes in the wake of an investigation that has led to criminal charges against 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke, Democratic state Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park and former Democratic state Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago. It also led to the resignation, effective Jan. 1, of Democratic Sen. Martin Sandoval.
“In regard to the recent federal cases, I think it’s just important to remember that those things for which some elected officials have been indicted are already crimes,” said House Majority Leader Greg Harris of Chicago, a co-chairman of the commission.
“However, other circumstances in those investigations have revealed other situations not currently addressed in law where we have an opportunity to clarify what is right and what’s wrong, what is permissible and what’s prohibited," Harris said.
Here's the updated list of 21 cultivation centers approved to grow adult-use recreational marijuana in Illinois
Arroyo was charged in October with allegedly bribing a state senator to support sweepstakes gambling legislation that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients at City Hall.
Those charges cast a spotlight on the fact that state legislators have been allowed to work as registered lobbyists at other levels of government. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law passed in November that tightens disclosure requirements for state lobbyists but did not address the issue of state lawmakers lobbying at City Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
The other co-chairman of the ethics panel, Democratic Sen. Elgie Sims of Chicago, is himself registered with the city as a lobbyist. Sims, an attorney, has been paid nearly $13,000 in the past two years by consulting firm Gartner for lobbying city officials, according to city records.
Sims said after Monday’s meeting that he was following the law by registering with the city for the work on behalf of his legal clients.
“Part of what our … legislative systems considers is a citizen legislature and bringing those experiences to bear when you are being a legislator and conducting business,” Sims said. “End of the day, the entire work that I do is on behalf of the constituents that I represent."
The issue may now be moot, at least in Chicago, after aldermen voted last week to ban elected officials from other levels of government from lobbying at City Hall. The ordinances takes effect in the spring.
Another member of the commission, Democratic Rep. Kelly Burke of Evergreen Park -- who is not related to Ald. Burke --is also a village trustee in Evergreen Park. Such dual elected roles are often discussed as a potential conflict of interest but are allowed under Illinois law -- though prohibited in some other states.
Burke said she’s never felt a conflict between her two elected roles, but acknowledged it’s an issue that could warrant the commission’s attention.
“We’re going to look at everything,” she said. “If that’s something that comes up, we’ll kind of flesh through it.”
Burke is also an attorney for the law firm Odelson & Sterk in Evergreen Park, which represents the village of Lyons, whose village hall was raided by federal agents as part of the ongoing corruption probe. Burke said she does not do any work on behalf of Lyons.
The 16-member panel, appointed by Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Secretary of State Jesse White and Democratic and Republican leaders in the Illinois House and Senate, is made up of 10 Democrats and six Republicans. Monday’s meeting was largely to establish rules for going forward.