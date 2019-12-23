Amid sweeping federal investigation, panel begins work to overhaul Illinois ethics, lobbying laws

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The other co-chairman of the ethics panel, Democratic Sen. Elgie Sims of Chicago, is himself registered with the city as a lobbyist. Sims, an attorney, has been paid nearly $13,000 in the past two years by consulting firm Gartner for lobbying city officials, according to city records.

Sims said after Monday’s meeting that he was following the law by registering with the city for the work on behalf of his legal clients.

“Part of what our … legislative systems considers is a citizen legislature and bringing those experiences to bear when you are being a legislator and conducting business,” Sims said. “End of the day, the entire work that I do is on behalf of the constituents that I represent."

The issue may now be moot, at least in Chicago, after aldermen voted last week to ban elected officials from other levels of government from lobbying at City Hall. The ordinances takes effect in the spring.

Another member of the commission, Democratic Rep. Kelly Burke of Evergreen Park -- who is not related to Ald. Burke --is also a village trustee in Evergreen Park. Such dual elected roles are often discussed as a potential conflict of interest but are allowed under Illinois law -- though prohibited in some other states.