Amtrak cutting back Springfield service

Amtrak service in Springfield will be further reduced this fall when Texas Eagle service will be cut to three times a week.

The reduction is the result of a severe drop in train ridership nationwide that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said the passenger rail service has decided to operate with a reduced capacity through the 2021 fiscal year. The 2021 federal fiscal year runs from October, 2020 until September, 2021.

Amtrak already reduced service in the heavily traveled Northeast Corridor and in state-supported services. With ridership still down, Amtrak decided to reduce service on its long-distance trains.

The Texas Eagle is a daily train that runs from Chicago to San Antonio. Beginning October 1, the train will be cut to three days a week. There are also two round trip trains between Chicago and St. Louis that are paid for by the state.

"Effectively, four days a week, Springfield will have two daily round-trips to and from Chicago and St. Louis instead of three round trips, effective October 1," Magliari said.