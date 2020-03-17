An Illinois primary like no other: Low turnout amid coronavirus concerns

Illinoisans readied for a primary Election Day like no other Tuesday, with fear of the spread of coronavirus raising concerns of low turnout and too few poll workers as government leaders exhorted healthy voters to do their part to move democracy forward at the ballot box.

With polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the push to get people to vote came despite new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to avoid crowds of 50 people or more.

In Springfield, even as he mandated the cancellation of any gathering of 50 or more people in the state per the CDC guideline, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he felt “good” about the decision to continue with Election Day.

“We have to have our elections continue, in my opinion. This is the right thing to do. Our democracy needs to go on. We need to elect leaders. If we canceled these elections, you know, when would you have an election?” he told reporters in Springfield.

“But the most important thing is we’re taking every precaution,” he said. “Every time somebody goes and votes on a voting machine that people are touching, it’s being wiped down. We have guidance to all the election judges to make sure to maintain social separation distance. We’re making sure that we have sanitizer at locations that people are voting at.”