Application period opens for Illinois’ COVID-19 mortgage assistance program

Qualifying Illinoisans include those whose household had at least one adult who experienced lower or no wages due to COVID-19 and whose mortgage was being paid on time before March 2020.

Grants cover the homeowner’s past due balance and regular mortgage payments through the end of 2020 or until funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.

Applications opened Aug. 24 and can be found at ema.ihda.org. They will be accepted through Sept. 4, but the application window may close early due to anticipated high volume, according to a news release.

The program is designed to “provide critical support for our homeowners, giving them the time they need to regain their financial footing,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release.

“At a time when the connection between housing and health is clearer than ever, it is critically important that we keep families stably housed for individual well-being, public health and the recovery of our state’s economy,” he said. “My administration remains committed to doing everything we can to provide much-needed support for Illinois residents who have been hit hardest by the pandemic…”