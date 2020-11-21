Aquino to replace Garcia as Illinois presidential elector

There have been three other instances when the elected president failed to win the popular vote, including the election of 1876, when the Electoral College chose Republican Rutherford B. Hayes over Democrat Samuel J. Tilden as part of a compromise that brought about the end of Reconstruction.

Many historians say that the Electoral College itself was part of a compromise by the framers of the Constitution, some of whom feared that a chief executive directly elected by the people could lead to despotism. In 1789, when the Constitution was written, no other country chose their heads of government through direct popular elections.

Others at the time, however, objected to Congress having any role in choosing a president because they wanted a clear separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches.

Jason Mazzone, who teaches constitutional law at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Law, said the ban on members of Congress serving as electors was meant as an additional check to prevent the office of president from becoming too much like a prime minister.