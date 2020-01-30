Are you eligible for part of the $550 million Facebook settlement? 👀 Here’s what you need to know.

+2 Friends, colleagues remember Sangamon County coroner, former mayor who died in plane crash SPRINGFIELD — Sangamon County Board member and long-time Springfield firefighter Tim Krell was waiting for Frank Edwards at his auto body shop…

Those details have not been released.

How many Facebook users are eligible for payouts and how much could I get?

An estimated 5 million to 6 million Illinois Facebook users could be included in the class, said Paul Geller, one of the attorneys representing consumers in the case. The final payout will depend on how many users make claims, but it’s possible users could receive a couple of hundred dollars.

A judge previously defined the class as Facebook users in Illinois from whom the tech giant created a stored face template after June 7, 2011. That is the date Facebook said its tag suggestion feature was available in most countries.

How did this lawsuit start?

The settlement stems from a federal lawsuit filed in Illinois nearly five years ago that alleges Facebook violated a state law protecting residents’ biometric information. Biometric information can include data from facial, fingerprint and iris scans.

When the suit was filed, Facebook’s tag suggestion feature used facial recognition software to match users’ new photos with other photos they’re tagged in. The feature groups similar photos together and suggests the names of friends in the photos.