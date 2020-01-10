Army Reserve leaders accused of mishandling assault claims

Lt. Anthony Perkins, her unit's executive officer, wrote in a memo that he notified his commander in April about Joachimstaler's allegations and was told the commander would take care of it. In the memo, which Joachimstaler shared with AP, Perkins wrote that he reminded his commander that he had to report such complaints, but the commander refused to do anything and warned Perkins to back him up or he would be removed.

Joachimstaler took her complaints to the 416th's inspector general but said she felt that office's investigator, Maj. John Hill, tried to minimize her allegations. She told him in June that she wanted to take her complaints elsewhere. Hill sent Braley Franck a memo later that month asking her to initiate an investigation, a violation of the DOD's ban on internal investigations.

Braley Franck referred both the third-party and Joachimstaler cases to the Army's Criminal Investigations Division in June.

A judge advocate ultimately concluded there was no probable cause to believe the alleged perpetrator committed an offense in the third-party case. Braley Franck said Joachimstaler's case is still under CID investigation.

Christopher Grey, a spokesman for the Army's Criminal Investigation Command, said in a statement that he couldn't comment due to “an ongoing investigation.” He didn't elaborate.