Arrest made in fatal shooting of Illinois deputy

CARBONDALE – A Kentucky man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley, in what authorities called a multi-state crime spree. 

Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, was arrested Wednesday at a Carlyle home where he committed a home invasion and took the homeowner hostage in addition to a carjacking victim, police said. 

Riley was fatally shot on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals on the Indiana border. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said he had responded to a motorist assist call at about 5 a.m. Wednesday and was found dead by another deputy who arrived at the scene.

Illinois State Police in a statement said it's believed that Tate carjacked a truck tractor near where Riley's squad car was found abandoned. The driver drove to St. Peters, Missouri, and authorities said there was another carjacking at 7 a.m. at a QuikTrip convenience store 

St. Peters police said the man drove away in a car that was later found near Interstate 70 in nearby O'Fallon, Missouri. The suspect then stole a white pickup truck, police said.

Tate then went back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim and broke into the house in rural Carlyle, authorities said. SWAT team members were able to get inside at 1:45 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported. 

An Illinois State Police statement doesn't say if Tate is facing other charges tied to the alleged car thefts, shootings or kidnappings.

The Wayne County Ambulance Service, Bedford Township Fire Department and other groups are planning fundraisers for Riley, a married father of three. 

 

