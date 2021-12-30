Arrest made in fatal shooting of Illinois deputy

CARBONDALE – A Kentucky man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley, in what authorities called a multi-state crime spree.
Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, was arrested Wednesday at a Carlyle home where he committed a home invasion and took the homeowner hostage in addition to a carjacking victim, police said.
Riley was fatally shot on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals on the Indiana border. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said he had responded to a motorist assist call at about 5 a.m. Wednesday and was found dead by another deputy who arrived at the scene.
Illinois State Police in a statement said it's believed that Tate carjacked a truck tractor near where Riley's squad car was found abandoned. The driver drove to St. Peters, Missouri, and authorities said there was another carjacking at 7 a.m. at a QuikTrip convenience store
People are also reading…
St. Peters police said the man drove away in a car that was later found near Interstate 70 in nearby O'Fallon, Missouri. The suspect then stole a white pickup truck, police said.
Tate then went back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim and broke into the house in rural Carlyle, authorities said. SWAT team members were able to get inside at 1:45 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.
An Illinois State Police statement doesn't say if Tate is facing other charges tied to the alleged car thefts, shootings or kidnappings.
The Wayne County Ambulance Service, Bedford Township Fire Department and other groups are planning fundraisers for Riley, a married father of three.
Tweets from across the U.S. about Illinois deputy killed
NYPD Chaplains Unit
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley who was shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal rest. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/DcsjLQmBKG— NYPD Chaplains Unit (@NYPDchaplains) December 29, 2021
Rosemont police
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this morning. Rest in Peace Deputy Riley. Thank you for your service. Gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Vcw8ZXzEDp— RosemontPublicSafety (@RSMTpolicefire) December 29, 2021
National Police Association
🙏RIP Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley https://t.co/BxFx1Ol9zz pic.twitter.com/O6BmbQ7IdJ— National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) December 29, 2021
Kennesaw Police Department, Georgia
Our prayers and condolences to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois and the family, friends, and community of Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley 🖤💙💙💙🖤https://t.co/tcs2A99bmB pic.twitter.com/Fw33cMfItC— Kennesaw Police (@KennesawPolice) December 29, 2021
Port Authority Police Benevolent Association, New Jersey
RIP, Wayne County, IL, Dep. Sheriff Sean Riley, E.O.W. 12/29/21. Dep. Riley was fatally shot after responding to assist a motorist on I-64. Sean, rest in the Lord's eternal embrace. Always Honored, Never Forgotten. #WCSO #thesacrificecontinues #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPD #PAPBA pic.twitter.com/8GK11LePij— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) December 29, 2021
Joliet police
The @JolietPolice send our condolences to the family, friends, & coworkers of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Riley. Earlier this morning, Deputy Riley responded to a motorist assist on I-64, and was later discovered deceased at the location. Rest In Peace Deputy Riley. pic.twitter.com/47xksIp3az— Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) December 29, 2021
Romeoville police
The @JolietPolice send our condolences to the family, friends, & coworkers of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Riley. Earlier this morning, Deputy Riley responded to a motorist assist on I-64, and was later discovered deceased at the location. Rest In Peace Deputy Riley. pic.twitter.com/47xksIp3az— Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) December 29, 2021
Dearborn, Michigan, police
Our condolences to the family, friends, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois on the #LODD of Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley https://t.co/BsEbDGjFcl pic.twitter.com/uXlIL8ZOJQ— Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) December 29, 2021