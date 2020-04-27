As America stays home, deliveries have struggled to keep up. Here’s how the distribution network could change in Chicago and beyond.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Closed restaurants and shops, hoarding of household staples and a surge in online orders have exposed holes in America’s delivery network amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, while consumers search for products such as face masks, hand soap, toilet paper and groceries, companies are evaluating major changes to where their products are made and how those goods are delivered.

The early takeaway: Chicago, already a hub for manufacturing and warehouses, is in line for even more warehouses and distribution facilities than it has now.

At a time when much of the commercial real estate industry is at a standstill, that spells dollars and jobs for developers, builders, shippers and others in the industrial real estate and logistics sectors. Long-term job gains may be minimized by increasing adoption of automation, though.

“This pandemic has moved everything up maybe five years, where people who weren’t ordering online have had no choice other than to use the internet,” said Tony Pricco, president of Chicago-based warehouse developer Bridge Development Partners. “Now they’re seeing how easy it is, and they’ll continue to use it."

“There are definitely winners and losers that are going to come out of this,” he said.