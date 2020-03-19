As coronavirus deaths climb to 4, Pritzker says grocery stores, interstates ‘will never’ shut down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state’s capacity for testing has increased from about 200 people per day to more than 1,000 on Wednesday, Pritzker said, adding it will be “two-plus thousand in the next few days.”

But, he said, the expected increase in coronavirus cases is also due to the virus’ spread, not just the increase in testing. He said the virus can also be spread by people who have it but have not been tested or have not shown symptoms.

“So we know this is growing substantially. And until there are more and more tests, we will be in this situation of just seeing the numbers rise because the testing is rising,” Pritzker said. “We hope that there will be a cresting. … In some countries in Asia, there's been a cresting because they've implemented some of the measures that we have implemented here. We've done it earlier here, but that doesn't mean that we're not going to see a lot of cases of COVID-19, and frankly more deaths.”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH director, said expansion of private testing labs will allow the agency to continue to target its testing at the most vulnerable populations, such as nursing home patients and the staff that care for them.

Pritzker said he called up members of the National Guard to help set up drive-thru testing sites among other logistical and transportation efforts.