As coronavirus spreads, Illinois universities are canceling travel and suspending programs in China

“We are lucky not to have to be withdrawing students from China at this time because of this situation,” Rowley said.

Beyond that, Rowley said, Northwestern leaders are trying to reach out to its Chinese students on campus to offer support for those who have family back home in China affected by the outbreak.

“We are particularly concerned about our Chinese students and sent a message to them in Mandarin yesterday to let them know that like all of our students, their safety and security is of the utmost importance to the University," Rowley said. “Our first priority is trying to ensure the safety and security of all our students, especially those at risk of contracting the virus, but that also means ensuring the safety and wellbeing of students from China here who are worried about their families and friends back home and need our support. We want our community members to feel supported and not stigmatized.”

University of Illinois

All academic programs to China are suspended for the spring 2020 semester, Provost Andreas C. Cangellaris announced in a campus email Thursday. Students will not be allowed to travel to China while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisories are in effect, Cangellaris said.