As COVID-19 claims another 192 in Illinois, officials call for blood donations

“As part of this effort the Red Cross is also testing every blood donation for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, and those donations may also now be processed into a convalescent plasma product to help patients battling this virus,” she said.

She urged all to make an appointment to donate blood by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or going online at redcross.org.

The call came as the state reported another 192 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, making it one of the three deadliest days since the pandemic began. That brought the death toll to 12,830 among 759,562 confirmed or probable cases and more than 10.8 million test results reported.

Pritzker said rising death counts in Illinois and nationally should be enough evidence to convince people to follow social distancing and masking guidelines.

“I look at it and I say ‘how can people not follow the mitigations watching the number of people who are passing away, not just in the state of Illinois, but the thousands now a day, across the United States,’” He said. I just hope that people are heeding the mitigations that we're asking them to follow. Because that ultimately is going to bring that death count down.”