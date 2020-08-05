As COVID-19 keeps university fall plans in doubt, community colleges see boost as affordable option closer to home

The state’s community college board, which oversees 48 community colleges and one consortium across the state, does not collect enrollment data for the summer and fall numbers won’t be available until October, Durham said. Though community colleges are well-positioned to welcome more students, most schools seem to be taking a “wait-and-see approach,” and nearly everyone in higher education is worried about fall attendance, Durham said.

Another major concern, Durham said, is that students might choose to pause their studies or opt out of college altogether because of cost or other uncertainties. To combat that, the board recently launched a messaging campaign against the gap year, instead encouraging students to enroll at their local community college and earn credits that can be transferred to another institution.

Fall numbers at Harper, the College of DuPage and Oakton Community College are all down compared with last year, but the schools predict that will change as the semester approaches.

At Harper, for example, summer enrollment climbed by 15% from last year, but fall is behind by about 4%, said spokeswoman Kim Pohl. It’s possible the numbers are lagging because Harper opened registration six weeks later this year in order to monitor the pandemic, Pohl said.