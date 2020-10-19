As COVID-19 surges, so do Illinois teacher retirements; number has jumped almost 50% over last year

A dramatic increase in Illinois teachers retiring in recent months is likely linked to educators stepping away from the classroom because of COVID-19 health and safety concerns, state officials said on Friday.

From July through September, 566 teachers from across the state retired, a 45% increase from the same period in 2019, according to Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois data.

“The jump in retirements started in July, closer to the start of the new term, and when retirements traditionally fall off,” agency spokesman Dave Urbanek said.

The surge has continued, even after classes resumed this fall, Urbanek said.

The numbers are typically stable; they ranged between 365 and 397 for the same period in each of the previous five years before shooting up this summer.

While TRS does not record or ask why a member is retiring, Urbanek said anecdotally, “members retiring in July and August have mentioned the reasons they’re retiring this close to the beginning of the school year are related to COVID-19 ... either concerns with the virus itself, incompatibility with decisions made by district school boards that employ them or incompatibility with the technology needed for remote learning.”