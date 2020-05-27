As Illinois gradually reopens, will you be wearing a mask?

What do scientists say?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends face coverings in public settings where social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

"We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms ('asymptomatic') and that even those who eventually develop symptoms ('pre-symptomatic') can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms," the CDC website states.

"This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity -- for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing -- even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms."

Cloth face coverings that can be purchased or made at home with cotton fabric mainly keep people from spreading the coronavirus, while surgical masks provide more protection for both wearers and those around them, according to Newland.

But he agrees with the CDC that cloth face coverings are preferred for the average person so surgical masks and N-95 respirators can be reserved for health-care workers and first responders.