As Illinois surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago health commissioner urge residents to wear face masks outside their homes

“But certainly I would say that most of the models I have seen, and there are a number out there, say that we will peak somewhere between the middle and the end of April,” he said.

The governor cautioned against getting too invested in hitting the peak, saying it’s important mostly to help plan how to deal with the health care needs of those who are sick.

“And as we move toward it, you’ve seen the numbers that we report every day. You know, on one day you feel a little hopeful. On another day, it feels like we’re going backward,” he said. “And so it’s very hard to tell, you know, what’s actually happening unless you look at it over a time series.

“And unfortunately over a time series, as you see we’re climbing the number of people who have it, the number of people who are passing away. And so I don’t want to predict on a certain day that we’re going to hit a peak, but I will say that it’s very important for us to track this. And the reason it’s important to track it is, obviously it helps us determine what to do with patients who are in certain conditions," he said.

Pritzker noted that tracking the numbers helps in deciding when to transfer patients to beds at McCormick Place and when medical providers may need to begin creating overflow intensive care beds, for example.