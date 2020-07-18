As schools weigh whether to reopen in the fall, anxiety is high among Illinois parents and teachers: ‘This is not the time to be getting students back together’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a longtime teacher in public schools and the mother of four sons, Gladys Marquez was hopeful that all of her kids -- her students at Eisenhower High School in Blue Island and her youngest child still under her roof -- would be heading back to the classroom this fall.

But Marquez said her early optimism has been replaced with fear and apprehension in recent weeks, as a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide -- especially among young adults -- underscores the potential dangers of a premature return to school as “normal” when the virus continues to rage.

“I’ve lost two family members to COVID, my cousin and my great uncle, so I’m frustrated by those who are taking this situation very lightly, because they just don’t understand the risks,” Marquez said. “I have asthma, and one of my sons, who’s also a teacher, has diabetes. If we’re back in the classroom, I’ll be exposed to 1,800 students, and could bring COVID home to my own family. This is not time to be getting students back together, as having their lives at risk is just not an option.”

As Chicago-area school districts begin to unveil their back-to-schools plans -- in many cases still tentative -- they are under pressure both to reopen their buildings and to keep them closed. And anxiety is running high for parents, teachers and administrators.