Ascend Illinois' cultivation center gears up for recreational pot sales

For Ascend Illinois' Barry facility, ongoing expansion of cannabis production "is something that we're going to have to work on when we get this facility fully efficient," Stone said.

"I think we're going to be challenged with being able to make available all of the product that I think consumers really want," he said. "Expect some long lines and a little bit of chaos, but also a lot of excitement."

It may take six to 12 months for shortages to ease, Stone said.

"It's not like a widget. This is a plant," he said. "We have to wait for the cultivation process to go all the way through."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The price of legal marijuana in Illinois still will be higher than on the black market, where Stone said 3.5 grams of flower costs $45 to $55, and no taxes are added. The legal market's advantages for customers will be reliability, consistency, quality testing and a much greater range of product options, he said.

Barry's city council hasn't taken a stand on the issue of adult-use sales and possession, Mayor Shawn Rennecker said. But the council backed the facility during the state's medical-marijuana licensing process about five years ago because of the potential benefits for economic development, he said.